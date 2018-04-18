LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Kremlin slams U.S., British accusations of Russian cyberattacks

1
2018-04-18 10:30Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A joint warning from the United States and Britain that Russian state-sponsored hackers were planning cyberattacks was dismissed by the Kremlin Tuesday.

"We don't know what these new accusations are based on ... As before, neither our American nor our British colleagues have bothered to search for arguments," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Tass news agency as saying.

Washington and London issued a joint statement on Monday, warning that Russia was allegedly targeting equipment of government and business computer networks and plotting cyberattacks "to support espionage, extract intellectual property, maintain persistent access to victim networks and potentially lay a foundation for future offensive operations."

However, Peskov said that these allegations were "unfounded" and "utterly worthless."

In February, London accused Moscow of being behind a massive cyberattack using the NotPetya virus against Ukraine in June 2017, which Moscow also refuted as groundless and "information warfare" against Russia.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.