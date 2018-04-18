Kremlin slams U.S., British accusations of Russian cyberattacks

A joint warning from the United States and Britain that Russian state-sponsored hackers were planning cyberattacks was dismissed by the Kremlin Tuesday.

"We don't know what these new accusations are based on ... As before, neither our American nor our British colleagues have bothered to search for arguments," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Tass news agency as saying.

Washington and London issued a joint statement on Monday, warning that Russia was allegedly targeting equipment of government and business computer networks and plotting cyberattacks "to support espionage, extract intellectual property, maintain persistent access to victim networks and potentially lay a foundation for future offensive operations."

However, Peskov said that these allegations were "unfounded" and "utterly worthless."

In February, London accused Moscow of being behind a massive cyberattack using the NotPetya virus against Ukraine in June 2017, which Moscow also refuted as groundless and "information warfare" against Russia.