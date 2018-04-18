LINE

'Rampage' leads Chinese box office

Hollywood sci-fi monster film "Rampage" led the Chinese box office in the week ending April 15, earning 349 million yuan (56 million U.S. dollars) within three days, China Film News reported Tuesday.

Released in China on April 13, the film tells of primatologist Davis Okoye, played by Dwayne Johnson, fighting together with George, a giant silverback gorilla, to stop other giant monsters from destroying the world.

Second place went to Steven Spielberg's sci-fi film "Ready Player One," with a weekly box office of 186 million yuan. The film has earned more than 1.2 billion yuan since it hit Chinese screens on March 30.

Indian film "Hindi Medium" was in the third place, generating about 50 million yuan. Its cumulative has hit nearly 185 million yuan since its release on April 4.

Also released in China on April 13, sci-fi psychological horror movie "Annihilation" has sold over 38 million yuan in tickets, taking the fourth place. The film stars Natalie Portman.

Rounding out the top five was Chinese thriller "Wrath of Silence" which scored over 14 million yuan last week. The film was rated 8.3 out of 10 on Douban, a popular Chinese film rating platform.

　　

