The ninth New Zealand Film Festival in China opened Tuesday.

In the coming three weeks, 12 films will be screened in three cities -- Beijing, Ordos in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Chengdu in Sichuan Province. The festival is sponsored by the State Film Administration and organized by the China Film Archive.

The first screening features comedy "Pork Pie," the story of three outlaws on the run in New Zealand. The other films include "The Change Over," "3 Mile Limit," "Pirate Radio."