Top legislature schedules bi-monthly session

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the second meeting of the chairperson and vice-chairpersons of the 13th NPC Standing Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, April 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

The top legislature of China will convene for its bi-monthly session from April 25 to 27, according to a statement issued after a chairpersons' meeting Tuesday.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.

Legislators will review draft laws on people's juries and the protection of heroes and martyrs.

They will deliberate bills to set up a financial court in Shanghai, and adjust administrative duties prescribed by law that have been affected by reform of State Council institutions.

They will consider reports on environmental protection, and protection of overseas Chinese's rights and interests, among others.

The lawmakers will also vote on a draft list for the chairperson, vice chairpersons and members of the credentials committee of the NPC Standing Committee, and review some official appointments and dismissals.

The chairpersons' meeting approved a plan on the NPC Standing Committee's major tasks, legislation and supervision work for 2018, the statement said.