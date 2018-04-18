Tencent, Beijing Film Academy partner to nurture cultural, creative industry talent

Internet giant Tencent has partnered with the Beijing Film Academy (BFA) to set up a training camp to develop globally-minded professionals in the cultural and creative sector.

The two sides will leverage the BFA's abundant education resources and Tencent's technology as well as wide-ranging platforms in the cultural and creative industry to design targeted courses and offer trainees all-round knowledge.

The BFA is Asia's largest film academy and its graduates have dominated China's film production market.

The cultural and creative sector has become a major investment area for Tencent in recent years. The tech giant has businesses covering games, literature, cartoon, films, short videos, and music.

China's cultural industry had grown at an average pace of over 13 percent annually in the past five years. It is expected to become one of the major pillars supporting economic growth by 2020.