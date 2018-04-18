Opposing 'Taiwan independence' crucial to cross-Strait ties: official

The Chinese mainland's Taiwan affairs chief on Tuesday said opposing "Taiwan independence" is crucial to maintaining peaceful cross-Strait ties.

Liu Jieyi, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said adhering to the "1992 Consensus" is also crucial.

He made the statement in a meeting with a Taiwanese delegation led by Nantou County chief Lin Ming-chen in Beijing.

Liu said the two sides should continue to promote exchanges, enforce the 31 agreed measures to boost cross-Strait cultural and economic cooperation.

Lin said the exchange has been welcomed and supported by the people in his county. He said he would continue to uphold the "1992 Consensus" and expand cooperation with the mainland.