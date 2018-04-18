LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China, Japan to hold talks on maritime affairs

1
2018-04-18 08:45Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China and Japan will hold their ninth round of high-level consultations on maritime affairs in Sendai, Japan, on Thursday and Friday, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying told a routine news briefing that officials from foreign ministries, defense ministries, maritime law enforcement and management departments of both counties will attend the talks.

China expects to fully exchange views with Japan on maritime issues of common concern and to strengthen mutual understanding and trust with Japan, Hua said.

The China-Japan high-level consultations on maritime affairs were established in 2012. The last round of consultations was held in Shanghai in December.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.