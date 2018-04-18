China, Japan to hold talks on maritime affairs

China and Japan will hold their ninth round of high-level consultations on maritime affairs in Sendai, Japan, on Thursday and Friday, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying told a routine news briefing that officials from foreign ministries, defense ministries, maritime law enforcement and management departments of both counties will attend the talks.

China expects to fully exchange views with Japan on maritime issues of common concern and to strengthen mutual understanding and trust with Japan, Hua said.

The China-Japan high-level consultations on maritime affairs were established in 2012. The last round of consultations was held in Shanghai in December.