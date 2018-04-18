National security will be enhanced

President says CPC must remain vigilant for risks, boost capability

The Communist Party of China's centralized and unified leadership over national security must be enhanced, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark while presiding over the first meeting of the National Security Commission of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

China has established the main framework of a national security system, formed the theoretical system of national security, improved the strategic system of national security and set up the coordination system of national security work since the establishment of the National Security Commission four years ago, Xi said.

China has taken the initiative to safeguard national security along with enhancement of the country's national security work, he said.

Xi said that the CPC must remain focused on the risks ahead, increase its capability to deal with such risks and prevent the accumulation of various risks from both outside and inside environments.

Xi said the country's development outcomes should be used to beef up national security, and at the same time a good security environment will contribute to the country's development.

The president highlighted the integration of protecting the people's safety, maintaining political safety and safeguarding national interests.

China will continue to play its role as a responsible major country and push to build a community of shared future for the mankind, Xi said.

The president called for joint efforts from all walks of life to safeguard national security.

He said national security work should adapt to the requirements of the new era, with the focus on work such as maintaining political security, improving the country's national security system, increasing the capability to safeguard national security, and preventing major risks.

The Party's absolute leadership over national security work must be enhanced, Xi said, adding that stronger measures are needed to coordinate national security work.

Xi said that the National Security Commission should play a leading role in coordinating the country's security work and increasing its ability to deal with risks and challenges.

The Party building should be enhanced in the national security system, Xi said, adding that the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized and unified leadership must be safeguarded so that a loyal and reliable national security force can be built.

During the meeting, the members on the commission reviewed and adopted a regulation on the responsibilities of Party committees to safeguard national security.