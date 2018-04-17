China says resolved to safeguard multilateral, free trading regime

If the United States continues to jeopardize multilateralism and free trade, China is prepared and will take measures to protect them, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a routine news briefing.

"China has made clear its stance on many occasions," Hua said, adding that China and the United States should respect each other, treat each other equally and seek win-win results.

During talks with China in the past few days, Japan and India both expressed their support for the multilateral trading system and global free trade regime with the World Trade Organization at the core. Many overseas leaders have expressed similar opinions, said Hua.

She added that 107 U.S. trade groups oppose the U.S. administration's plan to levy additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet that "Russia, China are playing the currency devaluation game," Hua said China noticed a report by the U.S. Treasury Department saying that no U.S. trading partner is manipulating its exchange rate.

"It seems that the U.S. has sent out mixed messages," Hua said.