Giraffe dies at China zoo after getting stuck in dead tree

A giraffe's death at a Southwest China zoo following a lengthy rescue effort has since prompted accusations online of negligence.

Kunming Zoo's 10-year-old giraffe, Hairong, was scratching his neck against a tree Monday afternoon when it became tragically wedged between the branches.

Hairong began to panic and lost his footing, zookeepers said.

Veterinarians attended to the giraffe as employees took up chainsaws to cut the branches in what was a five-hour ordeal, Kankan News reported.

Hairong was pronounced dead around 6 pm.

Wang Ang, a veterinarian at the zoo, said it was his panicked reaction that ultimately led to Hairong's death.

"An autopsy has shown that the giraffe died because of its reaction, not asphyxiation," said Wang.

The tree had died years ago and steps were never taken to remove it, he added.

Hairong had lived at the zoo for five years. Employees described him as "exuberant."

The explanation, however, did little to appease Sina Weibo users, with many accusing the zoo of botching the rescue.

"The zoo is not professional in the least," commented "putifahai." "Why didn't they prop up the giraffe before cutting the branches? That fatal fall could have been avoided."

"It was gross misconduct," commented Weibo user "shunshunwhsp."