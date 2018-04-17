Direct hotline between leaders of S Korea, DPRK likely to be set up this week

The hotline of direct dialogue between the leaders of South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is likely to be set up later this week, a senior Blue House official said Tuesday.

Im Jong-seok, chief of staff for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, told a press briefing that the hotline between Moon and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un was forecast to be installed around Friday, saying the first-ever conversation through the telephone line can be made possible.

If necessary, Im said, a possibility remained open for Moon to send his special envoys to Pyongyang ahead of the inter-Korean summit scheduled for April 27 at the border village of Panmunjom.