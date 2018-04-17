LINE

Direct hotline between leaders of S Korea, DPRK likely to be set up this week

2018-04-17

The hotline of direct dialogue between the leaders of South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is likely to be set up later this week, a senior Blue House official said Tuesday.

Im Jong-seok, chief of staff for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, told a press briefing that the hotline between Moon and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un was forecast to be installed around Friday, saying the first-ever conversation through the telephone line can be made possible.

If necessary, Im said, a possibility remained open for Moon to send his special envoys to Pyongyang ahead of the inter-Korean summit scheduled for April 27 at the border village of Panmunjom.

　　

