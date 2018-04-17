LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Chinese former Grand Slam winner Zheng Jie devotes to youth training

1
2018-04-17 15:57Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese first tennis Grand Slam winner Zheng Jie has been working on tennis youth training for a couple of years in her country. A youth tennis competition named after her was initiated in 2010, which has benefited hundreds of teenage players over the past eight years.

"The teenagers are the future of tennis in China, only when there are more young people participate in the sports, can we have greater chances to choose potential ones to produce top players," said Zheng, a current tennis coach in Chinese Sichuan team.

"I found that our Chinese youth players are less experienced than their counterparts from abroad at international events. One of the reasons is the Chinese players didn't play matches as many as those foreign youth," said the 2006 Australia Open and Wimbledon Championships doubles title winner, "This is the reason why I came up with the idea to launch a youth tennis tournament and that is Zhengjie Cup."

The tournament has went into the ninth edition this year. At the first stop in Shanghai last weekend, there were about 300 youth players participating in the competition.

According to Zheng, there are seven more stops this year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.