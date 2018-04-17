VR technology used to train police in central China

The public security bureau of Wuhan City in central China's Hubei Province has introduced virtual reality (VR)technology to boost the crime scene investigation ability for new recruits.

"It is an effective method to teach young police officers skills in crime scene investigation," said Wang Yi, a veteran criminal police officer with the bureau.

It is reportedly the first time for the technology to be used by police officers in the country.

The system, which was introduced last week, allows users to have an immersive experience in simulated scenes. Wearing goggles, a user can see a bedroom in vivid details and use a controller to simulate an investigation.

More than 100 simulated crime scenes will be available via the system. In the past, the bureau could only train newcomers in a room with limited props, Wang said.

"The new technology can help them become qualified as soon as possible," he said.