S Korea may send special envoys to DPRK if necessary

Im Jong-seok, chief of staff for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said Tuesday that a possibility remained open for Moon to send his special envoys to Pyongyang ahead of the upcoming inter-Korean summit later this month.
