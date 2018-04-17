Water diversion project expected to deliver additional water to north

The middle route of China's south-to-north water diversion project is expected to deliver an additional 507 million cubic meters of water to northern provinces over the next three months.

The additional water will be delivered from April to June as the water levels at Danjiangkou reservoir and Hanjiang River are expected to be higher during that time, according to the Yangtze Water Resources Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources.

In the coming months rainfall upstream from the reservoir is predicted to be more than previous years, it said.

The water will be channeled to Tianjin Municipality, Hebei and Henan provinces.

The middle route begins at Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province and runs across Henan and Hebei before reaching Beijing and Tianjin.

By the end of 2017, the middle route, which began supplying water on Dec. 12, 2014, had transferred more than 10.8 billion cubic meters of water to northern provinces.

The south-to-north water diversion project, the world's largest, takes water from the Yangtze to feed dry areas in the north through eastern, middle, and western routes.