Renmin announces new steps to curb sexual harassment

2018-04-17

Renmin University of China has issued trial regulations against sexual harassment on campus, Beijing Youth Daily reported on Tuesday, after Peking University took similar moves.

In three documents about improving code of ethics of teachers, the university said that teachers shall be dismissed for severe sexual harassment or improper relationship.

The regulations also warned against verbal violence by teachers, saying teachers could be dismissed if they issue threats or intimidation that severely impacts others' work or life.

In addition, the university will set up a special committee for teachers' morality building and supervision, with a principal university leader in charge of the committee.

The committee will be responsible for the overall planning, policy formulation, assessment and supervision of the teacher's morality building; and the investigation and the punishment of the suspected violations of teachers' ethics.

The university also announced on its official website that it has set up a special committee to investigate an alleged sex scandal involving a professor.

Earlier this month, Peking University said it will continue to tighten rules on staff conduct and discipline teachers who fail to live up to standards, in response to mounting calls for it to investigate an alleged sex scandal involving a former teacher, some 20 years ago.

　　

