U.S. Pepsi chosen as official drink partner of Dubai Expo 2020

2018-04-17

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday announced the U.S. beverage giant PepsiCo as the official beverage and snack partner of Dubai Expo 2020, state news agency WAM reported.

The announcement was made by Reem Al Hashimy, UAE minister of state for international cooperation and director-general of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, at a signing ceremony held at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai South.

Expo 2020 and PepsiCo will cooperate "to educate millions on areas of critical importance including water stewardship, sustainable packaging, agriculture and nutrition," WAM said.

Dubai will host the World Expo from October 2020 until April 2021 as the first Arab city. Some 25 million people are expected to visit the exhibition.

　　

