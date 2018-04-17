LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Japan's Abe departs for U.S. to hold 2-day summit with Trump

1
2018-04-17 13:18Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday departed for the United States to hold a two-day summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

During Abe's sixth face-to-face meeting with Trump to be held at the American leader's Florida resort, Abe said he's hoping to reinforce the Japan-U.S. alliance.

"We will affirm cooperation between Japan and the United States and demonstrate the strong bond of the Japan-U.S. alliance through the summit," Abe was quoted as telling reporters prior to leaving for Haneda airport in Tokyo.

Abe will also be looking to discuss issues pertaining to the Korean Peninsular, according to government sources here and will likely lean on Trump regarding the importance of multilateral free trade deals as opposed to bilateral ones.

Japan is cagey about a bilateral deal with the U.S. as it will likely involve heavy concessions being made on sensitive sectors here including autos and farming.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.