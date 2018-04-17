Former vice governor of Gansu charged with bribery

Yu Haiyan, former vice governor of northwest China's Gansu Province, has been charged with bribery, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Monday.

The indictment paper has been delivered to the First Intermediate People's Court of Chongqing by the first branch of the Chongqing People's Procuratorate.

Yu is accused of taking advantage of his posts to seek profits for others and illegally accepting huge amounts of money and property while working with Jiuquan Iron and Steel Group and State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Gansu Provincial Government, and serving as vice governor of Gansu, member of the standing committee of the Communist Party of China Gansu provincial committee, and Party chief of Lanzhou City, said the indictment.

The prosecutors have informed Yu of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to his lawyer's opinions, the SPP said.