'A Quiet Place' to hit Chinese screens in May: Paramount

2018-04-17 10:32Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

American horror film "A Quiet Place" will hit Chinese screens on May 18, according to Paramount Pictures' official Weibo account.

The film follows a family who must live life in silence while hiding from creatures that use sound to hunt their prey.

More than 13,000 users on Maoyan, a major Chinese ticketing platform and film database, have indicated that they are interested in the film.

The Chinese box office has been led by imported films in April. Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One" has raked in more than 1.2 billion yuan (about 191 million U.S. dollars) since its release in China on March 30. American action film "Rampage," starring Dwayne Johnson, has grossed more than 360 million yuan four days into screening since April 13.

Tucked between two national holidays in China, Chinese Lunar New Year and May Day, April is not high season for the country's film market, with fewer major productions scheduled for the month.

With its box office performance in the U.S. market and strong word of mouth, "A Quiet Place" may fare well in China, but it will be challenged by Hollywood tentpoles such as "Avengers: Infinity War" from Marvel Studios and domestic contenders as competition heightens in May.

"A Quiet Place" already scored 7.5 out of 10 points on Douban, a popular film rating platform in China, with more than 4,000 reviews from filmgoers who had watched the film overseas.

　　

