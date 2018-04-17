LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

UK PM faces lawmakers' criticism for not recalling parliament before attacks on Syria

1
2018-04-17 09:57Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

British Prime Minister Theresa May refused on Monday to give lawmakers a guarantee that she would seek parliamentary approval ahead of any further strikes in Syria.

May faced criticism in the British House of Commons for not recalling Parliament before she sanctioned weekend missile attacks by the Royal Air Force on Syria.

She was attacked from opposition politicians as well as at least one of her own Conservatives as she gave a report on the weekend air strikes by Britain, the U.S. and France.

In her speech, May said the targeted attacks were justified without first getting the go-ahead from parliament.

May said her government had to act intervene rapidly following reports of an alleged chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labor Party, called for a War Powers Act to ensure future military action would only be taken if parliament approved of action.

He added that the weekend attacks were legally questionable, telling May that she was accountable to the British parliament and not to the whims of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Labor veteran MP Hilary Benn asked May for an assurance that if she has to order another air strike in Syria, she will come to parliament first.

May said she recognized the importance of consulting parliament, but added there will always be circumstances where the government is able to act for operational reasons without first having a debate in parliament. When that happens, she said the government should come to parliament at the earliest opportunity.

Ian Blackford, the Scottish Nationalist Party leader at Westminster, also told May she should have recalled parliament before the attacks.

He asked her if she would consult parliament first ahead of future strikes if there are further chemical weapons attacks. May again said it is not always possible to consult parliament first.

During the debate, May also insisted that at no point had Trump "instructed her to take military action", adding it was her decision to order military action to enforce norms against the use of chemical weapons.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.