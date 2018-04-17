LINE

South Korea's Park gives up on appeal of corruption conviction

South Korea's former president Park Geun-hye has submitted to a court a document disclosing her intention to give up on an appeal against her conviction for corruption, the Yonhap reported on Monday.

Earlier, the Seoul Central District Court found Park guilty on 16 of the 18 charges she had faced, including bribery, abuse of power, coercion and leaking state secrets.

She has been sentenced to 24 years in prison and fined the equivalent of almost 17 million U.S. dollars.

The wide-ranging corruption scandal which broke last year prompted massive street protests against Park across the country and led to her impeachment.

Park and her close confidante Choi Soon-sil were the key figures in the scandal involving charges of graft, influence-peddling and taking bribes from corporate bigwigs in exchange for policy favors.

Park is the third former South Korean leader to be convicted on criminal charges after leaving office, joining Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo. They were both found guilty of treason and corruption in the 1990s.

(With inputs from agencies)

　　

