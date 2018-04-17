LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Former insurance regulatory commission head charged with taking bribes

1
2018-04-17 09:12Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Xiang Junbo, former chairman of China Insurance Regulatory Commission, has been charged with taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Monday.

The indictment paperwork has been delivered to the Changzhou Intermediate People's Court in east China's Jiangsu Province by the Changzhou People's Procuratorate, said the SPP source.

Xiang is accused of taking advantage of his former positions in the People's Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, and the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, to seek benefits for others and accept vast sums of money or gifts, according to the SPP.

Under the directive of the SPP, the People's Procuratorate of Jiangsu Province transferred Xiang's case to the Changzhou People's Procuratorate after completing the investigation over Xiang.

While interrogating Xiang, the prosecutors informed him of his litigation rights and listened to his lawyer's opinions, the SPP said.

Apart from serving as chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, Xiang used to work as deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, governor of the Agricultural Bank of China and also chairman of the board of the Agricultural Bank of China Co., Ltd.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission and the China Banking Regulatory Commission is replaced by a banking and insurance regulatory commission in accordance with the restructuring plan of the State Council announced in March.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.