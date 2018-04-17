Mainland official calls for efforts to promote peaceful reunification

The Chinese mainland's Taiwan affairs chief Monday called on people across the Taiwan Strait to work together for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and peaceful reunification of the motherland.

"National reunification is the aspiration of people on both sides and follows modern trends," said Liu Jieyi, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a forum on intelligent equipment manufacturing.

The event was held in Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan Province, by the Summit for Entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait.

"The summit has made important contributions to boosting industry cooperation across the Strait," said Liu, who pledged continued efforts to promote economic and cultural exchanges and communication between the two sides.

Liu called on people from both sides to adhere to the "1992 Consensus," which embodies the one-China principle, and resolutely oppose any separatist activities advocating "Taiwan independence," to realize the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

During the forum, Liu met with Vincent Siew, president of the Taiwan-based council of the summit, and its vice president Chiang Pin-kung.

Liu also visited factories of two Taiwanese companies in Zhengzhou, including the giant electronics manufacturer Foxconn.