LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Mainland official calls for efforts to promote peaceful reunification

1
2018-04-17 08:58Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The Chinese mainland's Taiwan affairs chief Monday called on people across the Taiwan Strait to work together for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and peaceful reunification of the motherland.

"National reunification is the aspiration of people on both sides and follows modern trends," said Liu Jieyi, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a forum on intelligent equipment manufacturing.

The event was held in Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan Province, by the Summit for Entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait.

"The summit has made important contributions to boosting industry cooperation across the Strait," said Liu, who pledged continued efforts to promote economic and cultural exchanges and communication between the two sides.

Liu called on people from both sides to adhere to the "1992 Consensus," which embodies the one-China principle, and resolutely oppose any separatist activities advocating "Taiwan independence," to realize the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

During the forum, Liu met with Vincent Siew, president of the Taiwan-based council of the summit, and its vice president Chiang Pin-kung.

Liu also visited factories of two Taiwanese companies in Zhengzhou, including the giant electronics manufacturer Foxconn.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.