DPRK top leader watches ballet performed by Chinese artists

2018-04-17 08:25Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and his wife Ri Sol Ju pose for a group photo with dancers after watching the ballet "The Red Detachment of Women" performed by a visiting Chinese art troupe in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, April 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), watched the ballet "The Red Detachment of Women" performed by a visiting Chinese art troupe Monday evening.

Kim highly praised the Chinese artists' performance and took a group photo with them on stage, after watching it with his wife Ri Sol Ju at the East Pyongyang Grand Theater.

After the performance, Kim met with Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Song was leading the Chinese art troupe on the visit to the DPRK to participate in the 31st April Spring Friendship Art Festival.

The DPRK's top leader conveyed his thanks to Chinese President and General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping for sending the high-level art troupe to the DPRK to carry out cultural and art exchanges.

The Chinese art troupe arrived here on Friday and gave ballet performances of "Giselle" and "The Red Detachment of Women" on Saturday and Sunday.

"The Red Detachment of Women," considered as one of the most popular modern Chinese ballets, tells the story about a group of poor women in China's southern Hainan Island who joined the Red Army in the 1930s.

　　

