LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

2018 Pulitzer Prizes winners announced

1
2018-04-17 08:42Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Pulitzer Prize Administrator Dana Canedy announced winners of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize at the Columbia University Monday in New York City, the United States, on April 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhou Saang)

Pulitzer Prize Administrator Dana Canedy announced winners of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize at the Columbia University Monday in New York City, the United States, on April 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhou Saang)

The New York Times and The New Yorker have jointly won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on exposing powerful and wealthy sexual predators, including allegations against Hollywood movie maker Harvey Weinstein.

Pulitzer Prize Administrator Dana Canedy announced the winners of the 2018 Pulitzer Prizes at the Columbia University Monday in New York City.

The New York Times also shared the honor for national reporting with The Washington Post for their coverage of the investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The Press Democrat of Santa Rosa, California, won the breaking news award for coverage of the wildfires that swept through California's wine country last fall.

The Arizona Republic and the USA Today Network took the Explanatory Reporting prize for their reporting on U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

American rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN" won the Pulitzer Prize for music. It is the first non-classical or jazz work to win the award. The 30-year-old musician won five Grammy awards in January for the album.

The Pulitzer Prize for Fiction went to "Less" by American novelist Andrew Sean Greer. It is a delightful book about growing older and the essential nature of love.

The Pulitzers, the most prestigious honors in American journalism, have been awarded since 1917. Public service award winners receive a gold medal, and the other awards carry a prize of 15,000 U.S. dollars each.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.