Former FBI director says Trump 'morally unfit to be president'

2018-04-17

Former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) James Comey said U.S. President Donald Trump is "morally unfit" to dominate the White House, in a televised interview with ABC broadcast late Sunday.

Trump "talks about and treats women like they're pieces of meat" and "lies constantly about matters big and small and insists the American people believe it," the former official said in his first interview since being fired in May 2017.

"Values matter," Comey said, adding "this president does not reflect the values of this country."

He also said, "People in this country need to stand up and go to the voting booth and vote their values."

The former prosecutor also said that serving in the Trump administration poses a serious ethical dilemma.

The interview aired just before Comey is set to release his new book on Tuesday, which is highly critical of the president, according to U.S. media.

Before the broadcast of the interview, Trump tweeted Sunday "slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack ... will go down as the worst FBI director in history, by far."

"I hardly knew this guy (Comey). Just another of his many lies," Trump said in another piece of tweet.

　　

