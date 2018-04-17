LINE

Chinese state councilor meets with Japan-China friendship organizations

2018-04-17 02:27Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2nd L) meets with representatives of seven Japan-China friendship organizations in Tokyo, Japan, April 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with representatives of seven Japan-China friendship organizations in Tokyo on Monday.

Wang said he was glad to meet old friends from the Japan-China friendship organizations.

Members of these organizations are supporters, promoters and constructers of the cause of China-Japan friendship and their continued efforts to promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation under all circumstances are worthy of admiration and gratitude, Wang added.

Wang pointed out that his visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese side was in response to the positive messages sent by Japan for some time on enhancing bilateral relationship, and that China is willing to work with Japan to push bilateral relationship back to normal track as soon as possible.

As this year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, the two sides should draw experiences and learn lessons from the ups and downs of bilateral relationship in recent years, and make joint efforts to create a healthy and stable bilateral relationship, he added.

Wang stressed that friendship between peoples of the two countries has always been an important asset for bilateral relationship, as well as a great tradition of the peoples of the two countries.

Under the new circumstances, bilateral relationship is facing a new starting point for development, and it is hoped that people from various circles of the two countries could actively promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges to deepen friendship, and especially encourage young people to pass on the friendship.

Representatives of Japan-China friendship organizations said that China and Japan are important neighbors and friendship between the two countries serves the fundamental interests of both countries and their people.

People from various circles of Japan were delighted to see the momentum of improvement in bilateral ties and are willing to continue their efforts to promote people-to-people exchanges between China and Japan in order to deepen traditional friendship between peoples of the two countries and pass on the friendship to future generations, they said.

　　

