China-LatAm cooperation accords with common interests: Foreign Ministry

Cooperation between China and Latin America accords with the common interests of both sides and seeks common development, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on April 12 at the Americas Business Summit that Latin America benefitted more from value-added exports to the United States than rising sales of raw materials to China, and vowed Washington would not cede leadership in the region.

In response, spokesperson Hua Chunying said China-Latin America cooperation was one of equality and mutual benefits, and would not target at any third party.

"Whether China is a good cooperative partner of Latin America, no one knows better than Latin American people," she said.

In fact, China is currently the second largest trade partner of Latin America, she said, adding that Chinese enterprises had created more than 1.8 million jobs in the region.

Hua said China stands ready to work with Latin American countries to expand mutually-beneficial and win-win cooperation, and called on people in the United States to respect the fact and the will of Latin American countries, view China-Latin America relations objectively and do more to benefit the development of the region.