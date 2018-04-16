LINE

China to step up inspections of prosecutors

2018-04-16

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) adopted a five-year plan on the internal inspection of the integrity of prosecutors.

The plan will focus on exposing undesirable conduct among prosecutors and whether they comply with Party disciplinary rules, said the SPP in a statement Monday.

The SPP and local procuratorates will launch internal inspections on whether prosecutors violate the drinking ban in working hours and follow conduct codes in their spare time and if leading officials of procuratorates have graft issues.

Inspections will also target officials who improperly intervene in prosecutions, and prosecutors who abuse their power such as by releasing confidential information, taking bribes and sheltering criminal organizations.

The SPP will supervise provincial and municipal procuratorates to enhance their internal inspections.

　　

