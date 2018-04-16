LINE

U.S. trade protectionism hurts all countries: FM spokesperson

2018-04-16
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Monday said that the United States' unilateralism and trade protectionism do not just undermine the interests of China, but of all countries.

Hua's comments came after Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said that Australia is concerned about the recent moves in the United States to unilaterally raise tariffs and quotas against some of its trading partners.

"This is in line with the view of the international community," Hua said in response to a question seeking comment on Bishop's remarks. "China stands ready to work with the international community to jointly boycott unilateralism and protectionism, and to safeguard the multilateral trade system for an open world economy."

　　

