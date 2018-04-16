LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Chongqing to stage World BASE Jump competition

1
2018-04-16 14:46Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
The Cloudy Lounge Bridge. (File photo/People.cn)

The Cloudy Lounge Bridge. (File photo/People.cn)

The 2018 World BASE Jump competition will kick off in Yunyang County, southwest China's Chongqing municipality on April 26, with sixteen of the world's top professionals showing remarkable courage and impeccable technique.

The competitors will leap from the Cloudy Lounge Bridge, a glass-bottomed skywalk built 718 meters above the ground level and land on a 200-square-meter platform above water within seconds.

The shoe-shaped bridge extends 26.68 meters from the cliff wall, making it the world's longest cantilever by some estimates. "Compared with Colorado Canyon, the 718-meter canyon is steeper," said Zhang Shupeng, a world record holder for wingsuit flying, "and thus the jumpers are facing an even shorter vertical distance, which brings more challenge."

As one of the world's most dangerous sports, BASE jumps are generally made from much lower altitudes than skydives and take place close to a fixed structure or cliff.

The competition will run until April 28.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.