Chongqing to stage World BASE Jump competition

The Cloudy Lounge Bridge. (File photo/People.cn)

The 2018 World BASE Jump competition will kick off in Yunyang County, southwest China's Chongqing municipality on April 26, with sixteen of the world's top professionals showing remarkable courage and impeccable technique.

The competitors will leap from the Cloudy Lounge Bridge, a glass-bottomed skywalk built 718 meters above the ground level and land on a 200-square-meter platform above water within seconds.

The shoe-shaped bridge extends 26.68 meters from the cliff wall, making it the world's longest cantilever by some estimates. "Compared with Colorado Canyon, the 718-meter canyon is steeper," said Zhang Shupeng, a world record holder for wingsuit flying, "and thus the jumpers are facing an even shorter vertical distance, which brings more challenge."

As one of the world's most dangerous sports, BASE jumps are generally made from much lower altitudes than skydives and take place close to a fixed structure or cliff.

The competition will run until April 28.