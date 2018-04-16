LINE

Escaped sea lion caught at cinema

2018-04-16

A sea lion that escaped from a truck after being shipped to a Sichuan Province aquarium has been returned.

The crafty fellow slipped away from keepers shortly after it arrived at Mianyang Underwater World on Saturday.

"The handler was busy with the transport of other animals when it jumped from the truck," said an aquarium employee.

The sea lion had arrived from Shanghai, 2,000 kilometers away, before escaping.

However, it didn't get far - the aquatic mammal attracted a crowd after being spotted outside a movie theater across the street.

Police quickly cordoned off the area. While waiting for professionals to arrive, officers said they "talked with the sea lion" until they backed it into a corner.

"It made a pitiful face, like it was hoping it wouldn't be punished," said the officer.

Aquarium employees managed to capture the sea lion in a cage before safely returning it without incident.

"We're very sorry, this was unusual," said the aquarium employee.

　　

