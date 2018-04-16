LINE

China to launch new weather satellite

China will launch a new meteorological satellite in the first half this year to further boost its weather forecasting capabilities, according to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The Fengyun-II 09 satellite, the last in the Fengyun-II series, will be able to collect meteorological, maritime, and hydrological data to help weather forecast in China and neighboring regions.

The satellite will be launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Fengyun satellites are a series of remote-sensing meteorological satellites developed by China. Fengyun-I and Fengyun-III are polar orbiting weather satellites, while Fengyun-II and Fengyun-IV operate in geostationary orbit.

　　

