Politics

Book of Xi's discourses on national security published

2018-04-16 10:36Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A book of extracts about Chinese President Xi Jinping's holistic approach to national security has been published by the Central Party Literature Press and will be distributed across the country.

The book features four themes and covers Xi's remarks on sticking to a holistic approach to national security; safeguarding national security in key fields; realizing common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security; and following the path of peaceful development.

It includes 450 pieces discourse extracts from over 180 documents, speeches, reports, instructions and congratulatory letters of Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

The discourses date from Nov. 15, 2012 to March 20, 2018.

　　

