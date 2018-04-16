LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

1
2018-04-16 10:27Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Barbara Bush. (File photo/China Daily)

Barbara Bush. (File photo/China Daily)

Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush, in the face of her "failing health", won't seek additional medical treatment, a family spokesman said Sunday.

Bush, 92, is the wife of George H.W. Bush, the country's 41st president, and the mother of George W. Bush, the country's 43rd president.

The former first lady will "focus on comfort care," Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement, adding that her decision was made after "consulting her family and doctors."

The statement did not indicate the nature of Bush's illness but her family has said that she has been hospitalized several times in Houston, Texas, over the past year to be treated for chronic pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure.

Bush served as the country's first lady from 1989 to 1993, but also known for her work to promote literacy and reading. She is also the mother of Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida who ran for the U.S. president in 2016.

Bush and her husband celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on January 6.

She is the only woman to see her husband and son sworn in as U.S. president. Abigail Adams, the wife of John Adams, the nation's second president, died before her son John Quincy Adams was elected president in 1824.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.