UN chief condemns attack on peacekeepers in Mali

2018-04-16

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned an attack on the UN peacekeeping mission and French Operation Barkhane's camps in Mali that left one peacekeeper killed and many others injured, said Stephane Dujarric, his spokesman.

Saturday's attack in Timbuktu left one UN peacekeeper from Burkina Faso dead, and seven other peacekeepers, seven French soldiers and two Malian civilians injured.

It was the largest attack on the UN mission, known as Minusma, since its deployment in 2013 and the third attack against the mission this month.

The secretary-general conveyed his condolences to the government of Burkina Faso, and the family and loved ones of the deceased, and wished a swift recovery to the injured, said Dujarric in a statement.

Guterres called on the Malian authorities as well as the signatory armed groups to the peace agreement to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack, so that they can be brought to justice as swiftly as possible.

The UN chief recalled that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law and that those trying to obstruct the peace process may be subject to sanctions.

These acts will not deter Minusma's determination to support the Malian people in their quest for peace and stability, said the statement.

　　

