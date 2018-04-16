LINE

Envoy Haley: U.S. troops not leaving Syria until goals accomplished

2018-04-16

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Sunday that the United States would not pull its troops out of Syria until its goals were accomplished.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Haley listed three aims for the U.S.: Ensuring that chemical weapons are not used in any way that poses a risk to U.S. interests, that ISIL is defeated and that there is a good vantage point to watch what Iran is doing.

It is our goal "to see American troops come home, but we are not going to leave until we know we have accomplished those things," Haley said.

Talking about U.S.-Russia relationship, Haley said it is "very strained" right now.

Haley's remarks came after the joint airstrikes by the U.S., Britain and France on Syria on Friday in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons last week in Douma.

At a fiery meeting of the UN Security Council, only hours after the strikes, the envoy has said that her country is "locked and loaded" if Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime uses chemical weapons again in the country.

　　

