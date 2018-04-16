U.S. to announce more sanctions against Russia on Monday

United States' Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday said that her country would announce more sanctions against Russia on Monday.

Haley made the remarks in an interview on CBS, saying the Treasury Department would announce the new sanctions and insisted the US has sent "a strong message" about the use of chemical weapons.

"You will see that Russian sanctions will be coming down," she said. "Secretary Mnuchin will be announcing those on Monday, if he hasn't already."

Her remarks come just a day after her country led fellow allies U.K. and France in launching air strikes in Syria in response to last weeks alleged chemical attacks.

In an earlier statement following the strikes, Haley said the Donald Trump administration was ready to launch more missiles in case of any further chemical attacks in Syria.

"I spoke to the president this morning and he said, 'if the Syrian regime uses this poisonous gas again, the United States is locked and loaded'," she said.

Russia had earlier warned that it would equip Syria with better anti-air missile defense systems to take down any missile attacks in the future.