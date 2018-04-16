LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Russia-U.S. communication channels still in operation: Russian diplomat

1
2018-04-16 09:12Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend a joint press conference in Moscow, Russia, on April 12, 2017. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend a joint press conference in Moscow, Russia, on April 12, 2017. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Channels of communication between Russia and the U.S. allowing for a better understanding of what is going on are still open, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sunday.

"I don't know how the American colleagues interpret the word 'coordination'. Channels of communication and information exchange that make it possible to get a better picture of what is happening and, hopefully, to more accurately assess each other's plans, are still functioning," Ryabkov was quoted by Tass news agency as saying.

The United States, together with Britain and France, launched missile strikes on Syria on Saturday, saying that it was in response to an alleged chemical weapon attack by the Syrian military, although the Syrian government has categorically denied the accusation.

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman said in a statement on the same day that Washington communicated with Moscow before taking action in order to reduce the danger of any civilian casualties and that it is still open for cooperation with the latter on the Syrian issue.

Nevertheless, Ryabkov said it would be rather difficult for Russia and the West to reach a consensus on a draft resolution of the United Nations Security Council as both sides have their own red lines.

"We will critically look at the proposals of the Western troika... It would be extremely difficult to reach any reasonable compromise or decision on this matter...We have to understand that we have well-known red lines," he said.

The UN Security Council on Saturday held an emergency meeting at Russia's request over the missile attack on Syria but failed to approve a Moscow-led resolution condemning the bombardment.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.