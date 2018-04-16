Chinese, Japanese foreign ministers meet on bilateral ties

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) meets with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Tokyo, Japan, on April 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Lv Shaowei)

China and Japan agreed to further consolidate the momentum of improvement in bilateral ties during a meeting between Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Sunday.

Wang said that bilateral relationship between China and Japan showed momentum of improvement though there are still some complicated and sensitive factors.

He said that his visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese side was in response to Japan's positive attitudes towards China that has continued for some time, and it is hoped that the visit could become an important step for bilateral relationship to return to normal track and to create condition and make preparation for future high-level exchanges.

Wang said that as this year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, the 20th anniversary of the China-Japan Joint Declaration and the 10th anniversary of China-Japan Joint Statement on All-round Promotion of Strategic Relationship of Mutual Benefit, the two sides should promote long-term and stable development of bilateral relationship in the right direction by staying true to their original intentions when signing these documents, consolidating the foundation for bilateral ties, taking the history as a mirror and creating the future together.

He added that improvement of bilateral relationship is currently faced with both new opportunities and new challenges.

The two sides should stick to the four important political documents between them, treat history in the right way, stick to the one-China principle, implement the consensus of treating each other as cooperative partner instead of threats, and make sure bilateral relationship not fall back to the detour of ups and downs, he said.

The two sides should adapt to the new situation, promote mutually beneficial cooperation with higher quality and efficiency from a new starting point, and particularly deepen win-win cooperation in energy-conservation and environment-protection, science and technology innovation, high-end manufacturing, finance and banking, sharing economy, medical care and elderly care industries, he added.

The two sides should expand people-to-people and cultural exchanges, continue to consolidate foundation for friendship between peoples of the two countries; jointly promote regional economic integration, trilateral cooperation between China, Japan and South Korea, and infuse new vitality into economic cooperation in East Asia, he said.

He added that the two sides should safeguard economic globalization and free trade system, and make joint efforts to build a community of shared future for mankind.

He also said that China welcomes Japan to join the Belt and Road Initiative and is willing to discuss it with Japan to make it a new growth point for bilateral cooperation.

Kono, for his part, said that Wang's visit is an important mark for improvement in bilateral relationship, and Japan hopes to seize the current opportunities to promote continued development of bilateral relations.

He said that Japan eagerly expects and welcomes Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to visit Japan and to attend the trilateral leaders' summit between China, Japan and South Korea.

Japan will stick to the principles established in the four important political documents between China and Japan, and stick to the road of peaceful development and defense-only policy, he said.

Japan attaches great importance to bilateral relationship with China and is willing to take the opportunity of the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship to implement the consensus of treating each other as a cooperative partner instead of a threat, to enhance high-level exchanges, promote political mutual trust, and expand pragmatic cooperation and advance international cooperation, he said.

Japan is willing to safeguard the global free trade system based on World Trade Organization rules, help maintain the growth momentum of global economy and promote further development of regional economic cooperation, he said.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concerns including the Korean Peninsular situation.

Wang Yi is paying a three-day official visit to Japan from Sunday and will co-chair the fourth high-level economic dialogue between China and Japan with the Japanese foreign minister.