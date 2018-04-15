DPRK pledges to consolidate friendship with China

The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Kim Jong Un, pledged on Saturday to jointly write a new chapter of the country's friendship with China during a meeting with a senior Chinese official in Pyongyang.

Kim, chairman of the Workers's Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, met with Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee at the headquarters of the WPK Central Committee on Saturday.

During the meeting, Kim extended his greetings to General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping and welcomed the Chinese art troupe headed by Song that will attend the "Spring of April" International Friendship Art Festival held in Pyongyang.

Kim said that not long ago, he made a historic visit to China, during which he had long-time and meaningful talks and exchanges with Xi.

The two leaders reached important consensus and the meeting achieved fruitful results, he said.

At the moment when the DPRK-China friendly relations are moving towards a new and higher stage, General Secretary Xi sent a high-level and large-scale troupe to the DPRK, showing that Xi highly values the implementation of the consensus and revealing his friendly feelings of the DPRK people, he said.

Kim said he hopes that the two countries will take this opportunity to consolidate the basis of friendship between the two peoples and jointly write a new chapter of the DPRK-China friendship.

For his part, Song conveyed Xi's greetings and wishes to Kim.

Song said that the two leaders held a historic meeting in Beijing and reached important consensus, which opened a new chapter of the China-DPRK relations.

He said that the visit of the Chinese art troupe to the DPRK aims to implement the consensus, enrich the China-DPRK friendship, promote exchanges and cooperation between the two parties and enhance cultural and artistic exchanges between the two countries.

He said that the Chinese art troupe felt that Chairman Kim, the WPK and the DPRK people attach great importance to China-DPRK relations, and also felt their friendly feelings towards General Secretary Xi, the CPC and the Chinese people from the moment the delegation arrived in Pyongyang.

The two sides also exchanged views on strengthening exchanges and cooperation between the two parties and two countries, as well as international and regional issues of common concerns.

Kim said that during his visit to China, he witnessed the remarkable achievement made by China and he was happy for the brotherly Chinese people.

Kim said he hopes that he can learn from the experiences of the CPC and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields in an all-round way between the two parties and two countries.

Song said it is an unswerving policy of the CPC and the Chinese government to preserve, consolidate and develop relations with the DPRK.

China is willing to work with the DPRK to implement the important consensus reached between the top leaders of the two parties and jointly contribute to promoting the development of bilateral relations in the new era, improving the welfare of the two peoples and safeguarding peace on the Korean Peninsula, Song said.

Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju held a grand reception for the Chinese art troupe on Saturday night with participation of senior DPRK officials.