LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China issues first evaluation system for English language ability

1
2018-04-15 16:31Xinhua Editor: Feng Shuang ECNS App Download

China's Ministry of Education and the State Language Commission have jointly issued the country's first evaluation scale for English language ability.

The scale, called "China's Standards of English Language Ability," defines three categories of English language ability -- basic, intermediate and advanced -- with nine levels in total.

Experts carried out research and studies on over 1,500 schools in 28 provinces, collecting data from 160,000 students and teachers. After three years of work, the standards will take effect on June 1.

The 107-page document lists detailed criteria in grammar, pronunciation, listening, speaking, reading, writing, translating, interpreting and others.

"With a clearer evaluation system, students and teachers can better assess the learning results precisely and efficiently," said Yu Han, vice director of the National Education Examinations Authority (NEEA), a body affiliated with the Ministry of Education.

The NEEA is currently working on an English examination for higher education based on the evaluation system.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.