Chinese flight diverted after crew member held hostage

2018-04-15

An Air China flight from Changsha to Beijing was diverted to Zhengzhou after a crew member was held hostage by a male passenger.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said the man was using a pen to threaten the crew member.

Flight CA1350 landed at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, at 9:58 a.m., according to Henan Airport Group.

"The incident was successfully dealt with at 1:17 p.m. and passengers and crew members are safe," CAAC said.

The plane departed Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, at 8:40 a.m. and was expected to arrive at Beijing airport at around 11 a.m.

　　

