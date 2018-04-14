China urges relevant parties of Syria to resolve issue through dialogue: FM

China has urged the relevant parties to return to the framework of international law and resolve the Syria issue through dialogue, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Saturday.
RIGHT BG
China has urged the relevant parties to return to the framework of international law and resolve the Syria issue through dialogue, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Saturday.
Syrian condemns U.S.-led attack, says it violates int'l law2018-04-14
Trump orders precise attack against Syrian military facility with Britain, France2018-04-14
UN chief alarmed by U.S.-led airstrikes against Syria2018-04-14