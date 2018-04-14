UN chief alarmed by U.S.-led airstrikes against Syria

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the U.S.-led airstrikes against Syria, saying maintaining international peace and security is the job of the UN Security Council.

"I have been following closely the reports of airstrikes in Syria conducted by the United States, France and the United Kingdom. There's an obligation, particularly when dealing with matters of peace and security, to act consistently with the Charter of the United Nations and with international law in general," Guterres said in a statement Friday midnight.

"The UN Charter is very clear on these issues. The Security Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. I call on the members of the Security Council to unite and exercise that responsibility."

He urged all UN member states to show restraint in "these dangerous circumstances" and to avoid any acts that could escalate the situation and worsen the suffering of Syrians.

The three Western countries, all of them permanent members of the Security Council, launched missile attacks against Syria on Friday, following reports of chemical weapons use in Syrian town Douma near capital Damascus on April 7.

While the U.S. and its allies blame the Syrian Government for the alleged chlorine gas attack, Damascus has denied the accusation.