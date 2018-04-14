LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

UN chief alarmed by U.S.-led airstrikes against Syria

1
2018-04-14 09:01Xinhua Editor: Li Yahui ECNS App Download

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the U.S.-led airstrikes against Syria, saying maintaining international peace and security is the job of the UN Security Council.

"I have been following closely the reports of airstrikes in Syria conducted by the United States, France and the United Kingdom. There's an obligation, particularly when dealing with matters of peace and security, to act consistently with the Charter of the United Nations and with international law in general," Guterres said in a statement Friday midnight.

"The UN Charter is very clear on these issues. The Security Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. I call on the members of the Security Council to unite and exercise that responsibility."

He urged all UN member states to show restraint in "these dangerous circumstances" and to avoid any acts that could escalate the situation and worsen the suffering of Syrians.

The three Western countries, all of them permanent members of the Security Council, launched missile attacks against Syria on Friday, following reports of chemical weapons use in Syrian town Douma near capital Damascus on April 7.

While the U.S. and its allies blame the Syrian Government for the alleged chlorine gas attack, Damascus has denied the accusation.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.