Jessie J wins Chinese music variety show

2018-04-14

English singer Jessie J on Friday became the first foreign winner of a popular Chinese music variety show.

Jessie J competed with six other well-known Chinese singers to be the "King of singers" on the variety show "Singer" broadcast by Hunan TV.

Other candidates include Chinese rock musician and composer Wang Feng, ethnic Mongolian singer, songwriter and composer Tenggel and singer Zhang Shaohan or Angela Chang from Taiwan.

The singers vied for the final spot through two rounds of competition Friday. Jessie J performed "Bang Bang" and "I will always love you."

Notably, while presenting a traditional folk song, Tenggel combined it with a multi-cultural style.

Jessie J's performances at the 2018 "Singer" have drawn a large Chinese audience.

She said she did not participate in the show for an award but to bring more good works to the audience.

The show this season runs every Friday from Jan. 12 to April 13.

　　

