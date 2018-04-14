U.S. violates all international norms: Russian lawmaker

The United States is violating all international norms, and Russia views the latest military strikes against Syria as an act of aggression, Alexander Sherin, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, said on Saturday.

In an address to the nation on late Friday, Trump said a joint operation against Syria had been launched by United States, France and Britain in response to an alleged chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Douma near Damascus on April 7 by Syrian forces.

According to all international norms, this is a violation of all international rights, a declaration of war to a sovereign state, Sputnik news agency quoted Sherin as saying.

Yuri Shvytkin, a deputy chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, said that the strikes on Syria are an ill-thought and provocative step that can lead to unpredictable consequences.

Shvytkin also said that the military action by France, Britain and the United States in Syria does not benefit the effort to build constructive relations with Moscow.

An emergency session of the UN General Assembly is required to condemn the action of the United States and its allies, added Shvytkin.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Facebook that the United States and its allies delivered a military strike against Syria precisely at a moment when the country has a chance for a peaceful future.