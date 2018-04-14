Syrian condemns U.S.-led attack, says it violates int'l law

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has condemned the U.S.-led missile attack on Syria earlier on Saturday, saying the attack violated the international law and the UN Charter, according to the state news agency SANA.
