China trade fair highlights opening up, win-win

2018-04-14 08:57Xinhua Editor: Li Yahui ECNS App Download
Photo taken on April 13, 2018 shows an exhibit of a robot firm during the 2018 China (Tianjin) International Fair for Investment and Trade & Pacific Economic Cooperation Council (PECC) Exposition in Tianjin, north China, 2018. The expo kicked off Friday here in Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

An international trade fair that opened in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Friday highlighted opening-up, win-win and innovation.

The China Tianjin International Fair for Investment and Trade has been an annual event since 1994.

According to the Tianjin Commission of Commerce, the municipality aims to play prominent roles in the Belt and Road, opening-up and in the integrated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province.

The municipality aims to boost trade, economic cooperation, investment and draw international talent through the fair, according to commerce authority of the city.

Exhibitions featuring Belt and Road projects, imported commodities and parallel imported vehicles are organized at the fair.

The fair will last until April 17. The Pacific Economic Cooperation Council (PECC) Exposition is also held at the same time.

Company executives and officials from 34 countries and regions are scheduled to attend the trade fair, which offers 3,150 exhibition booths. About 10,000 merchants and 200,000 visitors are expected within the next five days.

China marks the 40th anniversary of its reform and opening-up this year.

　　

